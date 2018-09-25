Mark Knopfler shares video for his new track Good On You Son

Mark Knopfler has premiered a video for his new track Good On You Son.

It’s the first material taken from the former Dire Straights’ frontman’s upcoming studio album Down The Road Wherever – out on November 16 through his own British Grove label via Universal/Virgin EMI on CD, deluxe CD, 2LP and a box set.

The video shows Knopfler in the studio working on the new record, footage from the road and touring the countryside on his motorbike. Watch it below.

Speaking about the album, Knopfler said: “Down The Road Wherever is a line from One Song At A Time. I remember my pal Chet Atkins once saying that he picked his way out of poverty one song at a time, and it just stuck in my mind.

“You get to an age where you’ve written quite a few songs. But Down The Road Wherever seems to be appropriate for me just because it's what I've always done. I've always tried to make a record and also to keep my own geography happening in the songs.”

Down The Road Wherever is now available for pre-order. Find full details below.

Mark Knopfler - Down The Road Wherever

1. Trapper Man

2. Back On The Dance Floor

3. Nobody’s Child

4. Just A Boy Away From Home

5. When You Leave

6. Good On You Son

7. My Bacon Roll

8. Nobody Does That

9. Drovers’ Road

10. One Song At A Time

11. Floating Away

12. Slow Learner

13. Heavy Up

14. Matchstick Man