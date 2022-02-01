Marilyn Manson is working with Kanye West on Donda 2

Although Marilyn Manson is currently facing multiple lawsuits relating to allegations of sexual assault and physical abuse made against him, he appears to be carrying on with life as usual. Indeed, the singer (real name Brian Warner) has apparently been recruited by Kanye West – who recently changed his name to Ye – to work on the rapper's follow up to 2021's Donda, aka Donda 2.



Donda 2 producer Digital Nas told Rolling Stone "I see Marilyn a lot in the studio. Like, every day I go to the studio, Marilyn [is] in there working on Donda 2."

"He [Ye] doesn't want Marilyn to play rap beats. He wants Marilyn to play what he makes, and then Ye will take parts of that and sample parts of that and use parts of that, like he did [generally when making] Yeezus.

"He has some producers from Yeezus working on Donda 2 this time around, [as well as] Marilyn, me, [and] a bunch of producers from Donda 1."

Manson is currently facing multiple allegations of abuse by numerous women. Recently, Evan Rachel Wood stated in her Phoenix Rising documentary that her former fiancé had "essentially raped" her on the set of the music video shoot for Heart-Shaped Glass. Manson's lawyer denied the statement. The singer is also facing lawsuits from his former assistant Ashley Walters, Game Of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, former girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline and an anonymous plaintiff known as ‘Jane Doe’.

Despite the claims made against Manson, West publicly struck up a new friendship with the musician, featured him on his recent album on the track Jail, Pt. 2., and included him at his Sunday Service religious gathering. The latter event came as a surprise to many, considering the fact Manson's career has been based around anti-christ imagery. The artist has spoken out about Christianity on numerous occasions.

Explaining why he thinks West has chosen to adopt Manson as a friend and collaborator, Nas suggests, "I think it's more-so that Ye is coming from a standpoint of like, 'We all make mistakes.' I think that's maybe why he had DaBaby [accused last year of making homophobic slurs] and Marilyn at that one show. I'm just assuming it is from a standpoint of like, 'We're all sinners. We all make mistakes. We shouldn't point the finger at someone for the mistakes they've made or something like that."