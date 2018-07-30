Marilyn Manson explains reason behind Toronto no-show

Marilyn Manson has explained why he had to cancel his appearance in Toronto last week.

Manson is on the road across North America with Rob Zombie on The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour, but on Thursday night as fans were gathering at the city’s Budweiser Stage, it was announced that the shock rocker would not be performing due to an “unforeseen illness.”

A new statement reads: “Marilyn Manson was unable to perform on his and Rob Zombie’s Twins Of Evil tour in Toronto night due to the flu.

“Manson is recovering and is set to perform at all scheduled dates starting tomorrow at Heavy Montreal.”

Manson did indeed take to the stage in Montreal, with the tour set to continue on August 7. Find a full list of dates below.

On Thursday evening, Zombie went ahead with his set and gave an impromptu take on Manson’s cover of The Eurythmics track Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This), saying: “Imagine how good it would sound if we rehearsed!”

Earlier this month to mark the start of the tour, Manson and Zombie released a cover of the Beatles’ classic Helter Skelter.

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson: The Twins Of Evil 2018 North American tour

Aug 07: Wantagh Jones beach, NY

Aug 08: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 11: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 12: Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 14: Atlanta Cellairis Amp At Lakewood, GA

Aug 16: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 17: Austin 360, TX

Aug 18: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 22: Salt lake City Usana Amp, UT

Aug 24: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amp, CA

Aug 25: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 26: Phoenix Ak Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 28: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 29: Irvine Fivepoint Amp, CA