Marillion reveal Unconventional documentary

Marillion will release a documentary entitled Unconventional early next month.

It was filmed in the lead up to their 2015 Marillion Weekend at Port Zelande, the Netherlands, in March where they played three sets and performed 2001 album Anoraknophobia and 2004’s Marbles in their entirety.

It’ll feature live action, in-depth interviews and show behind-the-scenes footage as the band prepared for the trio of performances. A promo clip has been launched. View it below.

The band say: “This is not just a backstage view, it’s also an exploration of how Marillion has endured and prospered in an increasingly challenging industry, how the band feel about their music, their reinvention of the music business, their lives, and of the unique relationship that Marillion has with its fans.”

The DVD, Blu-ray is available for pre-order and is expected to be released in early December.

Marillion are currently working on what will be their 18th studio album and launched a Pledge Music campaign to help fund the production process. They’ll play at TeamRock’s Stone Free festival at London’s O2 Arena on June 19, 2016, with Alice Cooper, Rick Wakeman and Steve Hackett. More names will be announced in due course.