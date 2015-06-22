Mantra Vega premiere video for debut single Island

Mantra Vega – featuring ex Mostly Autumn vocalist Heather Findlay and Sound Of Contact’s Dave Kerzner – have premiered their debut video with Prog.

Island appears on their album The Illusion’s Reckoning, set for launch on October 5. It features musicians Dave Kilminster, Chris Johnson, Alex Cromarty and Stu Fletcher.

Findlay recalls feeling a “huge wave of healing energy” as she heard Kerzner’s instrumental track for the first time. She tells Prog: “A lush, mysterious, musical cocktail of uplift and joy was playing out before me. It somehow rang with a tiny hint of wistfulness and seemed to perform a series of inner resets.

“Through a slightly teary haze I realised this band was to be no ordinary collaboration.”

Kerzner adds: “We enjoyed making the video on a sunny day at the beach. The weather, the location, and Heather and I having fun on camera represented the good vibes and layered meaning of the lyrics.

“The idea behind the song is that we can go to a peaceful unreachable place – an island in our minds or the silence within – when the chaos of everyday life gets to us.”

Island is released today digitally via iTunes, Amazon and Bandcamp. It’s also available as a four-track disc from the Mantra Vega website, including two versions of the track, b-side Mountain Spring and bonus demo Every Corner.