Mansun release live clip of Being A Girl from Brixton 1998

Mansun have released a new live clip of them performing Being A Girl at Brixton Academy from 1998. The track is taken from Closed For Business, a comprehensive 25-disc deluxe box set which collects together everything they ever recorded to mark the 25th anniversary of the band, which will be released through Kscope on November 27.

Closed For Business contains remasters of the band's four original studio albums, single edits and B-sides, radio sessions and ten live discs including BBC broadcasts, demos, rarities and outtakes and a DVD featuring a live film from Brixton Academy, all BBC performances and the Nobody Cares When You’re Gone documentary.

It additionally includes a 160 page hard back book written by renowned music journalist Peter Doggett featuring newly discovered photos from fans and photographers around the world, a 112-page book documenting the official fanzines Smelling The Roses, Take It Easy and Cult Of Positivity, a 48 page studio book cataloguing newly discovers archival ephemera, 5 x12” art prints, 4 postcards and a handwritten Closed For Business lyric sheet signed by Paul Draper.

Prteviously Kscope have re-issued of their first two albums, 1997’s Attack Of The Grey Lantern and its 1998 follow-up, Six.