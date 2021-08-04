Måneskin to release an alternative version of I Wanna Be Your Slave with Iggy Pop

Since their landslide win of this year's European Song Contest, adoration for Italian rock band Måneskin has landed on the lips of countless fans from across the globe. Now, they have even received the seal of approval from rock legend Iggy Pop, who is set to appear on a new version of their hit single, I Wanna Be Your Slave.

Scheduled for release on August 6, Måneskin first teased the news via a cryptic video posted on their social media, showing a Zoom call with a classically shirtless Iggy Pop coming to an end.

I Wanna Be Your Slave is taken from the band's 2021 album Teatro D'ira: Vol I, which additionally lists the Eurovision winning tune Zitti E Buoni. Currently at number 5 in the UK singles chart, the song was also recently certified Silver, which works out at 200,000 sales. In addition, it's been certified platinum in Italy, Finland and Poland, six-times platinum in Russia, and was certified Gold in Austria, Greece, Norway, Sweden and Turkey.

Last month, Måneskin shared the racy video behind the original I Wanna Be Your Slave single. Directed by Simone Bozzelli, it saw the quartet glamorously styled in Gucci while engaging in a voyeuristic loop of smutty yet empowering NSFW activities.

