Måneskin continue upward momentum on sparkling new single Supermodel

Rock's hottest property, Italian glam rockers Måneskin, have released a new single, Supermodel. The song was produced by uber-producer Max Martin, who's worked in the past with everyone from Britney Spears to Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Coldplay and Lady Gaga.

"We wrote Supermodel after spending the best few months in LA," say the band. "At times we were surprised yet intrigued to find how people cared so much about the idea of “celebrity” and status, obsessing over their looks and connections.

“We started to imagine an enigmatic Supermodel character. She is really cool, fun and social, yet in reality she is troubled, hiding sadness and addiction. In a way you love her, because she knows how to have a good time, but you also want to avoid her, because she might get you into trouble."

Perhaps appropriately for a song inspired by Los Angeles, Supermodel opens with a guitar part that sounds like Red Hot Chili Peppers man John Frusciante at his melodic, mournful best, before singer Damiano takes over on the song rips skywards.

In March Måneskin announced a world tour that kicks off in October and stretches through until May 23. The announcement came after a run of delays and postponements.

“The Loud Kids Get Louder tour will actually see our very first headline tour in North America," said the band. "All rescheduled European indoor dates have been upgraded due to demand and we’ve added some new ones for all of you who missed the chance to get their tickets.

“Also we really want to thank you for being so understanding during this long period as we got this in place. We know you’ve been waiting patiently for this announcement, and we feel very grateful towards all our beloved fans for your love, support and understanding. We missed you and we missed performing, and we can not wait to play for you all again!”

Full date below. Tickets are on sale now.

Måneskin 2022 North American tour

Oct 22: Seattle Paramount Theater , WA

Nov 03: San Francisco Masonic Theater, CA

Nov 10: Phoenix Federal Theater, AZ

Nov 12: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Nov 14: Denver The Fillmore, CO

Nov 18: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Nov 21: Toronto History, ON

Nov 24: Montreal MTelus, QC

Nov 26: Boston MGM @ Fenway, MA

Nov 28: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Dec 02: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Dec 05: Washington Anthem, DC

Dec 07: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Dec 09: Miami Fillmore, FL

Dec 12: Houston Bayou Theater, TX

Dec 13: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX

Dec 16: Las Vegas Virgin Theater, NV

Feb 23: Pesaro Vitifrigo Arena, Italy

Feb 25: Torino Palalpitour, Italy

Feb 27: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Mar 02: Bruxelles Forest National, Belgium

Mar 03: Bruxelles Forest National, Belgium

Mar 06: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Mar 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Mar 13: Paris Accor Arena, France

May 16: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 17: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 20: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, Italy

May 21: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, Italy

May 24: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, Italy

May 25: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, Italy

May 28: Napoli Palapartenope, Italy

May 29: Napoli Palapartenope, Italy

May 31: Bari Palaflorio, Italy

Apr 03: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 04: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 06: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 11: Barcelona Palau Saint Jordi, Spain

Apr 26: Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Apr 28: Wien Austria Wiener Statdhalle, Austria

Apr 30: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

May 02: Copenhagen The Royal Arena, Denmark

May 05: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

May 08: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 12: Warsaw Poland Torwar Hall, Poland

May 14: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 16: Budapest Arena, Hungary

May 18: Riga Arena Riga, Latvia

May 19: Tallin Saku Suurhall, Estonia