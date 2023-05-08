Mammoth WVH launch "completely different" new single Like A Pastime

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH have released a lyric video Like A Pastime, the second single from upcoming album Mammoth II. It follows in the sonic footsteps of March release Another Celebration At The End Of The World, and is backboned by a driving rhythm that takes Mammoth WVH to places it hasn't been before.

“It centres around a 4/4-time signature, but with a polyrhythm on top," explains Wolfgang. "I was teaching my fiancé what a polyrhythm is, and I stumbled upon this idea. The kick drums are accentuating it. It’s certainly one of my favourites and a completely different vibe than anything on the first album."

Mammoth II will be released on August 4 and promises to be the highlight of a very busy summer for Wolfgang and the band as a lengthy run of shows in Europe is followed by another in North America. The schedule is a mix of headline dates, festival appearances, and support slots with Metallica and with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard on the European leg of their Stadium Tour. Full dates below.

Mammoth II Tracklist

1. Right?

2. Like A Pastime

3. Another Celebration At The End Of The World

4. Miles Above Me

5. Take A Bow

6. Optimist

7. I’m Alright

8. Erase Me

9. Waiting

10. Better Than You

May 19: Paris tade de France, France #

May 26: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany #

May 29: Berlin Hole44, Germany

May 30: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

Jun 01: Köln Gebäude 9, Germany

Jun 02: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Jun 03: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands *

Jun 06: Edinburgh 2 Academy Edinburgh, UK *

Jun 08: Castle Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 10: Sölvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 13: Stockholm Gröna Lund, Sweden *

Jun 15: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 16: Göteborg Ullevi, Sweden #

Jun 17: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 20: Ludwigsburg Mhp Arena, Denmark *

Jun 21: Graz Kasematten: Schlossbergbühne, Austria

Jun 23: Natz Aspen Flair, Italy

Jun 24: Grenchen Summerside Festival, Swirtzerland

Jun 26: Villeurbanne Transbordeur, France *

Jun 28: Lisbon Evil Live Festival, Portugal

Jun 29: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK ^

﻿Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland ^

Jul 6: Glasgow Green, UK ^

Aug 01: Buffalo Outer Harbor Event Complex, NY *

Aug 02: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ *

Aug 04: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ #

Aug 05: Grantville Hollywood Casino Outdoors, PA *

Aug 07: Richmond Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, VA *

Aug 08: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion, OH *

Aug 10: Quebec City Agora Port de Québec, QC *

Aug 11: Montreal Olympic Stadium, ON #

Aug 12: Mashantucket The Premier Theater, CT *

Aug 13: Johnstown 1st Summit Arena, PA *

Aug 16: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL *

Aug 18: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX #

Aug 19: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX *

Aug 20: Sand Antonio Boeing Center at Tech Port, TX *

Aug 25: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA #

Sep 01: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ #

Sep 03: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Nov 03: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO #

Nov 10: Detroit Ford Field, MI #

May 24: München Olympiastadion, Germany #

Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland #

Jun 14: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark #

Jul 05: Warszawa PGE Narodowy, Poland #

Jul 12: Madrid Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain #

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA #

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL #

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN #

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB #

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field Event Center, WA #

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico #

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico #

* Supporting Alter Bridge

# Supporting Metallica

^ Supporting Def Leppard/Motley Crüe