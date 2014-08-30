Magnum in Great War tribute

British rock veterans Magnum will release a new studio recording of On Christmas Day to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the start of the Great War.

Available on digital formats and 10-inch vinyl, On Christmas Day launches on October 24 via SPV Steamhammer.

Guitarist Tony Clarkin wrote the lyrics, which were inspired by the Great War, and bassist Al Barrow says the song was the obvious choice when their record label asked for a festive single.

Barrow says: “SPV asked for a Christmas single. Tony explained that we don’t really do Christmas songs, but that we had recorded one before. SPV listened to it and wanted to re-release it, but we wanted to re-record it from scratch. We thought as it’s 100 years on, it’s a great song to commemorate all the soldiers.”

The release features a full-length and radio edit of On Christmas Day, a track lifted from the band’s 1994 album Rock Art. Also included is a new version of Born To Be King, which originally appeared on 1990’s Goodnight LA.

Magnum recently announced they were working on new material ahead of the Shadow Garden Winter Tour, which takes in six UK dates.

Tour dates

Dec 01: Cambridge Junction

Dec 02: Sheffield The Corporation

Dec 03: Preston 53 Degrees

Dec 04: Middlesborough Empire

Dec 05: Bilston Robin 2

Dec 06: Porthcawl Planet RockStock