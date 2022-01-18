Machine Head invite fans to watch the recording of their new album

Machine Head have shared the first episode of a new online video series promising to give fans a unique, revealing, behind-the-scenes look at the making of their forthcoming tenth album.

Band leader Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern began demoing tracks for the follow-up to 2018’s Catharsis with producer Zack Ohren and on-loan drummer Navene Koperweis (Entheos) at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland in June 2021, and Flynn suggests that the as-yet-untitled collection will emerge in late summer. The first episode of Machine Head - Making The New Album was filmed on June 17 last year.

Giving fans an update on the trio’s progress on his podcast No Fuckin’ Regrets With Robb Flynn last month, the vocalist/guitarist stated that the studio sessions have been “really, really productive.”



“We're kind of getting towards the end here, man,” he said. “We're getting towards the finish line.”



"We're probably gonna be dropping some new songs pretty soon," Flynn hinted. "Then the record will be dropping probably end of summer. We've gotta wait till the vinyl all lines up 'cause the vinyl takes fucking forever now. Nine-month lead time on vinyl… All these fucking major labels are clogging up all of the vinyl pressing plants now. So, yeah, it's been a challenge. But we'll be dropping some songs on the DSPs, digital service providers."

Flynn has previously revealed that the album will feature three songs released on last summer’s Arrows In Words From The Sky single - the lead track, Become The Firestorm and Rotten - plus My Hands Are Empty, which emerged as a single in 2020.