Watch Phil Demmel make his Slayer debut in Copenhagen

By Metal Hammer  

As he temporarily replaces Gary Holt on Slayer’s farewell tour across Europe, Phil Demmel says it’s the “utmost honour” for him to help the band out

As we reported yesterday, Slayer guitarist Gary Holt had to leave the band’s farewell European tour so he could fly back to the US and care for his ill father.

Former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel was brought into the fold at short notice – and he made his debut last night at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena.

Footage of his performance of Hell Awaits can be watched below, while Demmel has also spoken about it being an “honour” to be asked to help Slayer out.

Demmel says on Instagram: “Full circle. Karma. It’s so crazy how things work out. I got a text less than 24 hours after I played my last Machine Head note. Eleven years ago – almost to the day – I had to leave a tour to fly home to be with my family when my father passed away.

“Some amazing dudes stepped in to cover for me and to help the band out. I am filling in for a legend who was replaced by a legend in a legendary band on their farewell tour."

Demmel adds: “Despite the fact that Slayer is the reason I wanted to play heavy music, it’s beyond my utmost honour to be asked to do this. Learning 19 songs – not just Slayer songs – has been a daunting task and I have worked very hard to do Gary and the entire camp proud.”

Following the show, Demmel posted: “Never has 90 minutes gone by faster. Made a few mistakes but I feel really good about this first one. Much love to all of you for the ongoing support.”

Demmel played his last-ever show with Machine Head just over a week ago, after both he and Dave McClain reported in September that they would be leaving the group following the conclusion of the Freaks & Zeroes tour.

Following the latest run of dates, which will conclude in Helsinki on December 8, Slayer will take a few months off before a run of shows in Australia and New Zealand in March and have further performances planned throughout 2019

Holt will be back for the 2019 shows.

