Machine Gun Kelly feels that the world hates him

A new documentary film about the rise and rise of rapper-turned-pop punk superstar Machine Gun Kelly is set to air on TV this summer. And although he's now scored two consecutive Billboard chart-topping albums in the US, a new trailer for the documentary depicts Kells sitting backstage, moaning "[it] feels like the world hates me."

Directed by Sam Cahill, Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink will be broadcast on Hulu this summer, and promises to lift the lid on the star's rise from the Cleveland streets to become one of the most-talked about musicians of the decade.



"My life wasn’t always like this," says MGK, born Colson Baker, at the beginning of the trailer. "I just don’t think anyone saw me coming."

At another point in the trailer, the star identifies a location where he faced down a gunman - "I got a gun pulled on me right here, and I was like ‘You’re going to do this with my daughter in the car?’" - and elsewhere he's shown juggling the responsibilities of fatherhood with his life as an in-demand pop-punk icon.

There are cameo appearances in the documentary from Kelly's film star fiancee Megan Fox, and his trusted collaborator Travis Barker (Blink-182) among others.

As yet, no broadcast date for the documentary has been confirmed, but you can watch the trailer below:

Kelly, who starred as Tommy Lee in Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, appeared onstage last night (June 16) with the reunited LA hard rock quartet, to sing the film's theme song The Dirt (Est. 1981), as the band's long-delayed Stadium Tour co-headliner with Def Leppard finally got underway at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA.