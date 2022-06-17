925 days on: the first night Stadium Tour setlists are in and Tommy Lee retires hurt

The Stadium Tour was announced with a press conference at the studios of SiriusXM in Los Angeles, California, on December 4 2019. And 925 days later, the twice-postponed mega-trawl through some of North America's largest outdoor arenas is finally underway.

Kicking things off at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA were Los Angeles-based sleaze-mongers Classless Act, before the bigger guns arrived: Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Poison, Def Leppard and Motley Crue.

As you might expect, Jett's setlist was heavy on the covers, including her two biggest hits, I Love Rock 'N' Roll and Crimson & Clover. More surprising were versions of Bruce Springsteen's Light of Day and Sly & the Family Stone's Everyday People, while the inclusion of convicted child molester Gary Glitter's Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah) continues to baffle.

Poison opened up with their traditional set starter Look What the Cat Dragged In before proceeding with a 70 minute set that included five US Top 10 hits: Something to Believe In, Talk Dirty To Me, Unskinny Bop, Every Rose Has Its Thorn and the set closing Nothin' But A Good Time. The band also paid tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen, with guitarist CC DeVille covering Van Halen's iconic solo piece Eruption.

Next up, Motley Crue, and the answer to the question everyone's been asking: Is Vince Neil in shape? Well, it turns out Tommy Lee was the one to worry about: the drummer broke five ribs a fortnight ago, and played just five songs before handing the sticks over to Tommy Clufetos, who filled in for Bill Ward on Black Sabbath's final tour and is a member of Nikki Sixx's L.A. Rats supergroup project.

Other notable moments included the appearance of Machine Gun Kelly on The Dirt (Est. 1981), and another outing for the odious Gary Glitter as Rock and Roll, Part 2 kicked off a medley of familiar Crue covers including Smokin' in the Boys Room, White Punks on Dope, Helter Skelter and Anarchy in the U.K. Guys, seriously.

And finally, 45 minutes later, Def Leppard. The only band on the bill with a new album to promote, the Sheffield legends played two tracks from Diamond Star Halos – Fire It Up and This Guitar – thus ensuring that the evening wasn't a complete nostalgia-fest. Having said that, you can't get more gloriously nostalgic than a closing quartet of Hysteria, Pour Some Sugar On Me, Rock Of Ages and Photograph.

Full setlists below. The Stadium Tour continues at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on June 18. Full dates below. Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

Joan Jett setlist

Victim of Circumstance

Cherry Bomb (The Runaways cover)

Light of Day (Bruce Springsteen cover)

You Drive Me Wild (The Runaways cover)

Everyday People (Sly & the Family Stone cover)

Fake Friends

Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah) (Gary Glitter cover)

I Love Rock 'n' Roll (The Arrows cover)

Crimson & Clover (Tommy James & the Shondells cover)

(I'm Gonna) Run Away

Bad Reputation

I Hate Myself for Loving You

Poison setlist

Look What the Cat Dragged In

Ride the Wind

I Want Action

Talk Dirty to Me

Something to Believe In

Your Mama Don't Dance (Loggins & Messina cover)

Eruption (Van Halen cover)

Fallen Angel

Unskinny Bop

Every Rose Has Its Thorn

Nothin' but a Good Time

Motley Crue setlist

Wild Side

Shout at the Devil

Too Fast for Love

Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

Saints of Los Angeles

Live Wire

Looks That Kill

The Dirt (Est. 1981) (with Machine Gun Kelly)

Medley: Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' in the Boys Room / White Punks on Dope / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K.

Home Sweet Home

Dr. Feelgood

Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

Piece Of Your Action

Girls, Girls, Girls

Primal Scream

Kickstart My Heart

Def Leppard setlist

Fire It Up

Animal

Foolin'

Armageddon It

Kick

Love Bites

Excitable

This Guitar

Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad

Two Steps Behind

Rocket

Bringin' on the Heartbreak

Switch 625

Hysteria

Pour Some Sugar on Me

Rock of Ages

Photograph

Stadium Tour 2022

Jun 18: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jun 19: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jun 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Jun 24: Queens Citi Field, NY

Jun 25: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jun 28: Charlotte BofA Stadium, NC

Jun 30: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Jul 05: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jul 08: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 12: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 14: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 15: Cincinnati Great American Park, OH

Jul 17: Milwaukee American Family Field, WI

Jul 19: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jul 21: Denver Coors Field, CO

Aug 05: Boston Mass Fenway Park, MA

Aug 06: Boston Mass Fenway Park, MA

Aug 08: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Aug 10: Orchard Park Highmark Stadium, NY

Aug 12: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 14: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MI

Aug 16: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN

Aug 19: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 25: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA

Aug 28: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 31: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 02: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 04: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 07: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Sep 09: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV