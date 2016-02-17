Macca rejected from Grammy afterparty

Paul McCartney was turned away from R&B star Tyga’s Grammy afterparty, along with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and singer Beck.

Paparazzi footage shows the all-star trio attempting to get into the Argyle club in LA after the awards ceremony – and they were rejected by door staff twice.

After being denied access again, 21-time Grammy winner McCartney says: “How VIP do we gotta get? We need another hit, guys! We need another hit,” before he adds jokingly to Beck: “Work on it!”

It’s been reported that the rock icon and co had gone to the Argyle bash by mistake. The group later went to the Republic Records party hosted by Mark Ronson at Hyde Sunset And Kitchen cocktail bar.

Tyga said on Twitter: ”Why would I deny Paul McCartney? Stop it. He’s a legend. I don’t control the door. I had no knowledge Sir Paul was there. I just performed and left.”

He later tells Jimmy Kimmel: “I wish I had known he was outside, I would have went out there with the mic and brought him in.”

Rapper co-host Bow Wow also appears shocked at the news that McCartney was knocked back from the venue.

He asks TMZ on camera: “Wait, time out. The Paul McCartney came to Argyle and they wouldn’t let him in?

“Maybe it’s because we always come here and they know our faces.”

Paul McCartney is scheduled to perform at festivals Pinkpop in the Netherlands and Rock Werchter in Belgium.