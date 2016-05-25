Lzzy Hale recalls childhood jealousy which sparked her music career

Lzzy Hale admits that it was a moment of jealousy while watching a band at a Christian rock festival when she was 11-years-old which inspired her to pursue a career in music.

But the Halestorm frontwoman adds that it drove her to form the band the following year in 1998 – and they’ve been touring ever since.

She tells iRockRadio: “I’ve been in the same band since I was 13, so I’ve been gigging for a long time. My parents used to take me to local festivals and it would just be a mish-mash of things.

“I was 11 and at some Christian Rock festival that came through and I went with a bunch of friends. Before the band started, I remember being really jealous, just that jealousy where you think, ‘I wanna do that.’

“Low-and-behold, the next year I was like, ‘Ok, we’re doing it.’”

Hale says she felt a similar pang of envy at her first ever rock concert a few years later, watching Tool on their Lateralus tour.

She adds: “The seats I got were horrible because I was a kid, trying to save up for tickets. I went with a guy I know and he fell asleep – needless to say we didn’t see each other anymore.

“And again, you feel that tug and you’re like, ‘I wanna be up there onstage, not here.’ But be careful what you wish for – because we were on the road 257 days last year.”

Halestorm will perform at the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards Show next month before their appearance at Download. They’ll then tour the US on the Carnival Of Madness tour alongside Shinedown and Black Stone Cherry.

