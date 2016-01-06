VIDEO: Halestorm's Touring Confessions

As Halestorm prepare to hit the UK with Shinedown and Black Stone Cherry on the Carnival Of Madness tour, we caught up with the band to discover what really happens when they’re on tour.

In our exclusive video, Lzzy, Arejay, Joe and Josh reveal what really happens once the dressing room doors are closed, the coach is rolling down the motorway, and the minibar emptied. Which member of that band is the dirtiest? Who parties hardest? And what’s the last thing they remember doing last night?

Carnival Of Madness Tour 2016 (Shinedown, Black Stone Cherry, Halestorm and Highly Suspect)

Jan 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 29: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Jan 30: Liverpool Echo Arena

Feb 01: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Feb 02: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Feb 04: London SSE Wembley Arena

Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena

Feb 06: Manchester Arena

Tickets are on sale now.