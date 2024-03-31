"I didn't think it would be over and done with so quick." Sebastian Bach says he and Skid Row owe it to the fans to reunite

It's been almost 30 years since Sebastian Bach was ejected from Skid Row, but the singer has generally maintained that he would like to rejoin the band, even if his former bandmates haven't been nearly so keen in the past.

But with the glam metal veterans again singerless after the departure of Erik Grönwall - their third vocalist in the last decade - and Lzzy Hale temporarily filling in for Skid Row's upcoming shows, naturally the conversation has returned to whether they'll ever reunite with Bach. And naturally, the singer has some opinions on that front.

Speaking to Hammer ahead of the release of Child Within The Man - his first solo album in a decade - Bach admitted there's still unfinished business with his former band.

“For me, doing three albums with Skid Row, I was just getting started," he tells Hammer's Paul Travers. "I didn't think it would be over and done with so quick.”

Pressed on whether he can see the band actually ever agreeing to a reunion - having apparently already failed to reunite back in 2016 - Bach explains he feels it's something he wants to do for the fans.

“I can definitely see that happening considering they play the same songs I play," he explains. "When I get a substantial royalty check for an album I did with musicians that I haven't been in the same room with since 1996, I feel like a piece of shit. Because we should be giving something back to the fans that have made this great life possible.”

With Slayer already having the shock reunion of the year, at this point it feels like anything's possible.

In the meantime, Bach's Child Within The Man album is set for release on May 10 via Reigning Phoenix and Skid Row are set to resume touring on May 17 in Carterville, Illinois.