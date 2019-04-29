Lzzy Hale: It blows my mind at how far Halestorm has come

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale says she’s blown away at just how far the band has come in the last 10 years.

The vocalist and guitarist posted a message on Instagram to mark the 10th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut album and also used the occasion to thank everyone who’s helped them on their journey.

Lzzy says: “It was years and years of uphill and sideways battles to get the chance to introduce ourselves to the world. It blows my mind how far we’ve come, and that we are still climbing!

“Thank you so much to every DJ of every radio station who gave us a spin, to every promoter and band who welcomed us on to their tour and to every person who bought tickets to see us and purchased our music.

“Thank you to the loud mouths who told people about our show or brought their friends. And thank you to our amazing Halestorm team, management, booking, business management, radio, promo and marketing.

“All of you have been by our side through the constant evolution of the business and risked so much to hold the door ajar for us, giving us the opportunity to prove ourselves.

She says they’re still “those four kids from Pennsylvania” and adds: “But now, 10 years later, we are out here living our dream.

“Every single one of you that we’ve met or raised our horns with over the past decade have enabled us to grow and do what we love every day! We love you so much! Here’s to the next decade! Rock forward!”

Halestorm recently released a promo for Vicious, the title track of their latest studio album, and followed that with a making-of video.

Halestorm will play at this year's Download festival in the UK before joining Alice Cooper on his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour across the US.

The band will then return to the UK in November for an arena tour with In This Moment and New Years Day.