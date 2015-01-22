Sweet & Lynch unveil Dying Rose

Sweet & Lynch — the band formed by Stryper’s Michael and George Lynch (Lynch Mob, ex-Dokken) — have released a video for Dying Rose, taken from the band’s debut album Only To Rise.

Joining Sweet & Lynch are bassman James Lomenzo (ex-Megadeth, White Lion, Black Label Society) and former Whitesnake drummer Brian Tichy.

“When I was approached to help put together an all-star line-up, I instantly thought of George Lynch,” says Michael Sweet. “George is one of the most talented guitarists out there and a ‘bucket list’ player for me. He wrote riffs/basic ideas and I wrote melodies, lyrics and arranged and completed the songs. I knew that we would complement each other’s style. When you add the amazing rhythm section of Brian Tichy and James Lomenzo, you just can’t go wrong with this line-up. It really is a special project and I’m honoured to be a part of it!”