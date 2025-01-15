“You have to destroy things in order to create things. And I did destroy a really beautiful life.” Lucy Dacus announces new album Forever Is A Feeling, shares two new singles and North American tour dates

Having conquered the known world as one-third of indie rock supergroup Boygenius, Lucy Dacus has announced a new solo album, Forever Is A Feeling.

The follow-up to 2021's Home Video, Forever Is A Feeling is set for release on March 28 via Polydor. And as a taste of what's two come, Dacus has shared two singles from the record, Ankles and Limerence.

Speaking of her mind-set making the album, Dacus says, “I got kicked in the head with emotions. Falling in love, falling out of love. You have to destroy things in order to create things. And I did destroy a really beautiful life.”



“I think with this whole record, I wrote songs as things were happening,” Dacus tells Dazed. “A lot of the time, it’s taken years before I can write about something, but this is the first time I felt like I needed to write about my current emotions, for my own well-being, to express to myself what’s going on.”



"Sometimes I’m in the mood where I’m so happy, I wish I could live forever," she adds. "But I think it’s silly that these people are trying to live forever, because they’re not going to do it. You have a limited amount of time, which should inspire you to just enjoy things. I see people like that, and I feel bad because they live constantly in fear, and I don’t want to live that way."

Lucy Dacus - Ankles (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Lucy Dacus - Limerence (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Apr 16: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Apr 18: Washington, DC The Anthem

Apr 21: Boston MGM Music Hall, MA

Apr 23: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Apr 25: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada

Apr 29: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

May 01: Chicago Theatre, IL

May 05: St. Paul Palace Theatre, MN

May 07: Kansas City Midland, MI

May 09: Dallas Winspear Opera House, TX

May 10: Austin Moody Amphitheatre, TX

May 12: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 14: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

