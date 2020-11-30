Lucifer's Friend guitarist Peter Hesslein releases solo album

Lucifer's Friend founding member band guitarist Peter Hesslein has released his first ever solo album, Night Drive, through Lucifer's Records/Cherry Red. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting for the 11-song album below.

"I dedicate this album to all artists who work at night, as their normal working hours, but then have to drive home," says Hesslein.

Lucifer’s Friend originally formed in Hamburg in 1970, and were known for featuring future Uriah Heep vocalist John Lawton in their ranks. The band reformed in 2015 and since then has released two albums, Too Late To Hate (2016) and Black Moon (2019).

Get Night Drive.

(Image credit: Peter Hesslein)

Peter Hesslein: Night Drive

1. Turn The Radio On

2. Slow Down A Bit

3. Feeling Hungry

4. Looking At The Moon

5. Long way To Go

6. Blinded By The Lights

7. Winding Road

8. Close To Midnight

9. Getting Tired

10. Time For Coffee

11. A Beautiful Night

12. Exit The Highway

13. Crossing The Bridge

14. Home Again

15. Falling Asleep