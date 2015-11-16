Lower Than Atlantis stream The Reason

Lower Than Atlantis have released a stream of their track The Reason.

It features on The Black Edition of their self-titled fourth album, set for launch on November 20 via Easy Life/Sony Red.

The double CD includes their 2014 record along with new tracks, cover versions and alternative takes on their own material.

Signed copies of the CD are available to pre-order via Easy Life Records.

Lower Than Atlantis head out on a UK tour next month with Moose Blood, As It Is, Brawlers and Black Foxxes.

Frontman Mike Duce said: “We can’t wait to play our biggest tour ever. This has been our most successful album to date and these shows will feel more like parties around the UK celebrating a stellar year.”

Lower Than Atlantis: The Black Edition tracklist

CD1

Here We Go Ain’t No Friend Of Mine English Kids In America Criminal Words Don’t Come So Easily Emily Stays The Same Live Slow, Die Old Damn Nation Time Just What You Need Number One

CD2