Love claims Billy Corgan’s hits are all about her

Courtney Love says Smashing Pumpkins stopped having hits as soon as frontman Billy Corgan quit writing about her.

The pair briefly dated before Love met and married Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain – and she reveals much of Smashing Pumpkins’ material, including second album Siamese Dream, was written with her in mind.

She tells the BBC’s Radio 6 Music: “There are so many of them that are about me: Siamese Dream, Bodies and Today. He stopped writing about me and then he stopped making hits.

“There’s one on Siamese Dream called Spaceboy that’s about his brother, but the rest are all pretty much about me.”

Love also claims her relationship with Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor was the inspiration behind another Pumpkins’ track.

She adds: “Where Boys Fear To Tread was about me and Trent and how mad he was about that.”

Last month, Love said all her grudges were in the past – except her issues with Corgan.

She said: “The only person I’m concerned about is Corgan. I’m like, ‘What is your problem?’ I just wish he’s mellow out, that’s all. We’re older – get over it.”

Love previously said she’ll have a say in who plays the leading role in the biopic about late husband Cobain, while she recently poured cold water on the idea of a Hole reunion, saying they would only get back together if they could make relevant new music.