Lounge Kittens rock Metalgeddon

Metalgeddon, the charity raffle night organised by the Heavy Metal Truants – a charity cycle group organised by Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood and our own ed-in-chef Alexander Milas – was a big success, bringing in loads of money for Nordoff Robbins, Teenage Cancer Trust, and Childline. The carnage happened up at Big Red, in North London, and saw the great and good of the musical community – both fans and industry alike – uniting under a common banner to raise money for kids in need, and to get utterly mashed in the process.

“When we crossed the finish line at Download Festival earlier in the year we made the collective decision to keep on going,” says Alexander Milas. “We thought a raffle night at Reds would be the best way to help raise awareness of our TeamRock Monster Rock Auction, and to get a few coin in the bank in the process. The industry came together to get us some awesome prizes, but I think we can all agree the most coveted item was the signed Dolly Parton print. It was like the idol from the beginning of Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Other items raffled on the night were Hawkwind, Soundgarden, Beatles, Opeth, Deep Purple, and The Who box sets, a pair of VIP Mastodon tickets, and three boxes of Port Royal Jamaican beef patties. Just because.

“Metalgeddon and the first round of the Monster Rock Auction have already added a load of cash to what we already raised with the cycle ride,” adds Milas. “In fact, we’ve had such a tremendous response to the auction that we’ll soon be having an encore with some truly unique memorabilia. Watch this space!”

For more information on the Heavy Metal Truants, head to www.heavymetaltruants.com.

The Lounge Kittens tour the UK this September.