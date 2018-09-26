Louise Lemón releases new song Cross

Death gospel pioneer Louise Lemón is premiering her new song Cross exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from Louise's as-yet-untitled new album, due to be released in March 2019.

“Cross is one of the last songs I wrote for this album and this song, as well as the whole album, is about acceptance and growing” says Louise. “To dare to really listen to the most inner thoughts. Not judging instead trying to learn and rather than running from something owning it. Looking back to rise forward.”

Her upcoming album is the follow-up to debut LP Purge, released earlier this year. Louise says her new album is going to be both darker and brighter than her initial release.

"We've used far cleaner sounds than ever before, concentrating on creating darkness in new ways," she says. |"he songwriting has been very focused. I’ve evolved as a woman and with my writing I’ve explored new feelings, going further and deeper in to the ways I’ve felt and the situations life's brought me to."

Cross will be released September 28, with the new album to follow in 2019.

Louise Lemón headlines the Black Heart in London UK on September 26.