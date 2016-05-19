Lou Reed's final project to launch in October

Lou Reed’s final project will be released on October 7.

The box set of recordings entitled The RCA & Arista Album Collection includes remasters of tracks from the 70s and 80s across 17 discs. It also includes rarely seen artwork, photos and liner notes from the period.

Reed’s widow Laurie Anderson says: “Lou put his heart into remastering these records. They are not smoothed out. Sometimes remastering revealed their details and roughness in the most exciting ways. They leap out at you with their original energy.”

Producer Hal Willner adds: “Everyone who was in that room or around Lou during this period witnessed a beautiful thing as he enthusiastically relived that whole period of his work with the joy of rediscovery, excitedly pointing out subtleties in sounds he hadn’t heard in years.”

Reed died in 2013 at the age of 71 after battling liver disease.

A digital version of the collection can currently be pre-ordered on iTunes. Details on other versions of the collection will be revealed in due course.

The RCA & Arista Album Collection

Lou Reed (April 1972)

Transformer (November 1972)

Berlin (July 1973)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Animal (February 1974)

Sally Can’t Dance (August 1974)

Metal Machine Music (July 1975)

Coney Island Baby (December 1975)

Rock and Roll Heart (October 1976)

Street Hassle (February 1978)

Lou Reed Live: Take No Prisoners (November 1978)

The Bells (April 1979)

Growing Up in Public (April 1980)

The Blue Mask (February 1982)

Legendary Hearts (March 1983)

New Sensations (April 1984)

Mistrial (June 1986)