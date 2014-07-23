Watkins appeal over 'too harsh' sentence rejected

Notorious paedophile Ian Watkins has had an appeal against the length of his 35-year sentence for a string of horrific sex offences thrown out by appeal court judges.

A panel of judges at Cardiff Crown Court today rejected the former Lostprophets singer’s claim and said his offences were of “such shocking depravity” that they demanded a lengthy prison sentence.

Watkins, 37, said through his solicitor Sally O’Neill QC that he was treated too harshly by judge Justice Royce, who handed down the minimum 29-year jail term as well as an additional six years on licence.

According to the BBC, she told the court that while his offences were serious, they “were not the worst that could happen.”

She also argued that Watkins deserved a reduced sentence for his guilty plea, which avoided the need for disturbing evidence to be produced in court.

Lord Justice Pritchard, sitting with two other appeal court judges, rejected his appeal.

He said: “These were offences against infant children of such shocking depravity that a very lengthy sentence of imprisonment was demanded, not withstanding the absence of physical injury.

“It is not demonstrated that the total sentence of 29 years together with the extended licence period was arguably manifestly excessive. Accordingly, the application in his case is refused.”

Watkins last year pleaded guilty to offences including the attempted rape of an 11-month-old child and encouraging a fan to abuse her baby via webcam.

Officers also found a stash of child abuse videos, some of which Watkins had made himself.

His former band mates have moved on since Watkins’ crimes came to light, launching a new group called No Devotion.