Lorna Doom, bassist with influential LA punk outfit Germs, has died

Lorna Doom, the bassist from seminal Los Angeles punk outfit Germs, has died.

The news was confirmed by drummer Don Bolles on Facebook in two posts. The first simply said, “Lorna” which was followed by another message which read: “She left this mortal coil today around 1.”

Doom, born Teresa Ryan, joined Germs in the mid-70s and was with the band when they recorded their one and only album – 1979’s (GI) with Bolles, vocalist Darby Crash and guitarist Pat Smear.

Germs also released EPs and live records and featured in Penelope Spheres’ documentary The Decline Of Western Civilization, which examined the punk scene in LA throughout 1979 and 1980.

Germs split in 1980 following the suicide of Crash, but Doom, Smear and Bolles hooked up with actor Shane West – who played Crash in Spheres’ film – in 2005 and played several live shows together.

The cause of her death has not yet been revealed.