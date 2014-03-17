Lords Of The Riff: Three Bands For A Tenner!

Three amazing bands for ten measly pounds. You know what to do.

Metal Hammer and our awesome brothers and sisters at Classic Rock have teamed up to bring you the axe-tastic Lords Of The Riff tour, featuring a tasty double-headliner from rising riff kings Monster Truck and Scorpion Child - and it’s tearing across the UK as we speak!

Also joining the party are UK rockers Buffalo Summer, meaning that you can get to see three awesome rock ‘n’ roll bands for a tenner! Barg!

“It isn’t often that Classic Rock agrees with what we put on the office stereo, so you can imagine our surprise when not one, but two new Metal Hammer favourites met with their approval, and a pint or two later a tour was born,” says Metal Hammer Editor-In-Chief, Alexander Milas. “Monster Truck and Scorpion Child are two phenomenal live bands, and we can’t wait to see them on these shores. Riff on!”

“We can’t wait to get back over to the UK with Scorpion Child!” exclaims Monster Truck frontman Jon Harvey. “A certified rock ‘n’ roll roadshow that will melt your face off! Prepare your booties for a lot of shakin’!”

“We are super excited to rejoin our European family, along with Canadian brethren Monster Truck, for the Team Rock-sponsored March tour!” adds Aryn Jonathan Black, Scorpion Child singer.

Catch this badass bill on the following dates:

Sun 16 Mar – BRISTOL Exchange (MT closes the show)

Tue 18 Mar – COLCHESTER Arts Centre (SC closes)

Thu 20 Mar – BIRMINGHAM Academy 3 (MT closes)

Fri 21 Mar – SHEFFIELD Corporation (SC closes)

Sat 22 Mar – GLASGOW King Tuts (MT closes)

Sun 23 Mar – NEWCASTLE Academy 2 (SC closes)

Tue 25 Mar – NOTTINGHAM Rock City (MT closes)

Wed 26 Mar – LONDON Underworld (MT closes)

Thu 27 Mar – MANCHESTER Roadhouse (SC closes)

Tickets are on sale now. To buy online, visit www.seetickets.com (Bristol, Sheffield shows), www.livenation.co.uk (Birmingham, Newcastle, London, Manchester), www.gigsinscotland.com (Glasgow), www.colchesterartscentre.com (Colchester), and www.alt-tickets.co.uk (Nottingham). See you at the front.