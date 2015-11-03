Lock of Cobain's hair up for auction

A lock of Kurt Cobain’s hair is up for auction in the US.

Julien’s Auctions are also selling the cardigan the late Nirvana frontman wore for his appearance on MTV Unplugged in 1993. Both lots follow the sale of a credit card once owned by Cobain earlier this year in an auction run by Paddle 8.

The lock of hair was originally given to doll maker Dame Darcy by Cobain’s widow Courtney Love, who commissioned a doll for daughter Frances. The strand up for auction was left over once the figure had been made. It’s expected to fetch between $8000-$10,000.

The cardigan is said to have been obtained “from a close friend of the Cobain family” and has a price estimate of between $40,000-$60,000.

Other items for sale at the firm’s Icons And Idols 2015 event include outfits worn by Heart’s Ann Wilson, pyjamas worn by Elvis Presley, scarves worn by Jimi Hendrix, and sunglasses belonging to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.