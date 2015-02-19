Cobain credit card up for auction

A credit card once owned by late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain is to be sold at auction.

The Visa card signed by Cobain is reportedly in “excellent condition” and is expected to fetch between $7000 and $9000 at the Legendary: Memorabilia From Rock Gods & Pop Stars sale run by Paddle 8 on February 26.

Also in the auction are items including a Led Zeppelin concert poster from 1971, Frank Sinatra’s driving license from 1944, a handwritten U2 setlist, an autographed Joe Cocker album and various photos of the Beatles.

The fully-authorised documentary of Cobain’s life, Montage Of Heck, launches in the UK in April. His widow Courtney Love recently said it was “very moving” and credited director Brett Morgen with doing a “fantastic job” on the film.