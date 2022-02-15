Loathe announce UK/EU summer headline tour

Loathe have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a headline tour.

The dates will commence from June 11 at Download Festival in Derby, and then see the rising British metallers making stops in Hamburg, Bischofsmais, Mannheim, Pratteln, Karlsruhe and more before finishing up on June 26 in Manchester.

Earlier this month Loathe shared a new collaborative version of Is It Really You? with Sleep Token. The new release follows their earlier collab in January with Teenage Wrist on the same track.

Lifted from 2020's I Let It In And It Took Everything album, the track gets a stripped-down, wistful revamp, crowned by Sleep Token frontman Vessel's gentle vocal.

Speaking of the collab, Loathe said in a statement: "We’ve all been big fans of Sleep Token for a while now so when the track landed in our inbox it blew us away.

"Alongside the Teenage Wrist rendition, having the opportunity to hear our song through the artists own lens but also to release these alternate versions to the public to ingest and enjoy is a humbling experience."

Find the full list of dates below:

Jun 11: Derby Download Festival, UK

Jun 14: Hamburg Gruenspan, DE

Jun 17: Bischofsmais Rock The Hill Festival, DE

Jun 18: Mannheim Delta Bash, DE

Jun 19: Pratteln Z7 Wild Dayz, , CH

Jun 20: Karlsruhe Substage, DE

Jun 21: Milan InFest, IT

Jun 22: Graz Orpheum (feat. Beartooth & Silverstein), AT

Jun 23: Nuremberg Z-Bau (feat. Beartooth & Silverstein), DE

Jun 24: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, NL

Jun 26: Manchester Outbreak Festival, UK