Liverpool given Unesco City Of Music status

Liverpool has been granted City Of Music status by the United Nations.

The city council bid for the status, which has now been rubber stamped by Unesco because of music’s “place in the heart of the city’s life.” It is the second UK city to be given the honour, following Glasgow in 2008.

According to the BBC, judges said the birthplace of The Beatles is a “haven for music” with festivals such as its International Music Festival, Sound City and Psych Fest events. Unesco also highlighted the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and dance music event Creamfields.

Mayor Joe Anderson says: “Liverpool is renowned for its musical influence and this status is the ultimate, and appropriate, accolade for a city which lives and breathes music.”

Earlier this month, a statue in honour of The Beatles was erected at Pier Head in Liverpool.