Live streams from Moulettes, Jordan Rudess, Hats Off Gentlemen and more...

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Hats Off Gentlemen It’s Adequate

The London-based proggers will be playing “live from lockdown” tonight via their Facebook page at 5pm (BST). Their set will include their own material and Marillion and Pink Floyd covers.

Moulettes

The band’s cellist and singer Hannah Miller will be taking part in “Moule Mondays” streams via Twitch at 6pm (BST) and again at 9.30pm (BST).

Dubioza Kolektiv

The Bosnian collective will be performing live from quarantine at 7.30pm (BST). Tune in on Facebook.

Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with his piano mediation at 9pm (BST) via his Facebook page.



If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on