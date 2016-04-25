Little Caesar announce Brutally Honest

Little Caesar have announced they’ll release a double live album next month.

Brutally Honest: Live From Holland will launch on May 6 via Unison. It was recorded at Muziekcentrum De Bosuil, Weert, Netherlands on June 20 last year.

The band say of the record: “It captures a moment in time where our adoration for the power of music, with all its subtle imperfections, combined with a welcoming audience, create an experience that will never occur again.

“We hope you enjoy it and we hope to get to enjoy a similar exchange with you – in person – so that we can get to make great music with you all. Without you, your love of music and your support of Little Caesar, we would never get the gift of that cherished exchange.”

Brutally Honest: Live From Holland is available for pre-order, while the band will head out on tour next month across Europe.

Little Caesar Brutally Honest: Live From Holland tracklist

Supersonic Rock ’N’ Roll State of Mind Hard Times Hard Rock Hell Tastes Good To Me Down ’N’ Dirty I Wish It Would Rain American Dream Real Rock Drive Redemption Prisoner Of Love Wrong Side Of The Tracks Crushed Velvet Rum And Coke Chain Of Fools Every Picture Tells a Story/Happy Dirty Water Sick and Tired Drive It Home In Your Arms Down To The Wire

May 06: Oostende Bada Bing, Belgium

May 07: Arras Blue Devil, France

May 08: Beerse Beatnik, Belgium

May 09: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

May 11: Bordesholm Albatros, Germany

May 12: Bremen Meisenfrei, Germany

May 13: Munich Garage Deluxe, Germany

May 14: Lichtenfels Paunchy Cats, Germany

May 15: Krefeld Kulturrampe, Germany

May 16: Frankfurt Nachtelben, Germany

May 17: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium

May 19: Bilbao Antzokia, Spain

May 20: A Coruna Mardi Gras, Spain

May 21: Cangas Salason, Spain

May 22: Leon Gran Cafe, Spain

May 24: Madrid La Boite, Spain

May 25: Valencia Paberse Matao, Spain