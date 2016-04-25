Little Caesar announce Brutally Honest

Little Caesar have announced they’ll release a double live album next month.
Brutally Honest: Live From Holland will launch on May 6 via Unison. It was recorded at Muziekcentrum De Bosuil, Weert, Netherlands on June 20 last year.
The band say of the record: “It captures a moment in time where our adoration for the power of music, with all its subtle imperfections, combined with a welcoming audience, create an experience that will never occur again.
“We hope you enjoy it and we hope to get to enjoy a similar exchange with you – in person – so that we can get to make great music with you all. Without you, your love of music and your support of Little Caesar, we would never get the gift of that cherished exchange.”
Brutally Honest: Live From Holland is available for pre-order, while the band will head out on tour next month across Europe.
Little Caesar Brutally Honest: Live From Holland tracklist
- Supersonic
- Rock ’N’ Roll State of Mind
- Hard Times
- Hard Rock Hell
- Tastes Good To Me
- Down ’N’ Dirty
- I Wish It Would Rain
- American Dream
- Real Rock Drive
- Redemption
- Prisoner Of Love
- Wrong Side Of The Tracks
- Crushed Velvet
- Rum And Coke
- Chain Of Fools
- Every Picture Tells a Story/Happy
- Dirty Water
- Sick and Tired
- Drive It Home
- In Your Arms
- Down To The Wire
Little Caesar 2016 European tour dates
May 06: Oostende Bada Bing, Belgium
May 07: Arras Blue Devil, France
May 08: Beerse Beatnik, Belgium
May 09: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany
May 11: Bordesholm Albatros, Germany
May 12: Bremen Meisenfrei, Germany
May 13: Munich Garage Deluxe, Germany
May 14: Lichtenfels Paunchy Cats, Germany
May 15: Krefeld Kulturrampe, Germany
May 16: Frankfurt Nachtelben, Germany
May 17: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium
May 19: Bilbao Antzokia, Spain
May 20: A Coruna Mardi Gras, Spain
May 21: Cangas Salason, Spain
May 22: Leon Gran Cafe, Spain
May 24: Madrid La Boite, Spain
May 25: Valencia Paberse Matao, Spain