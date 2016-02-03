Lita Ford turns schoolteacher for job ad

Lita Ford has appeared as a music teacher in an advertisement for US recruitment company, Indeed.

The clip sees the singer and guitarist celebrate her new job with a classroom guitar solo.

It’s part of Indeed’s Celebrations campaign, which also features treadmill dancer Marcus Dorsey and professional BMX rider Bo Wade moonlighting as ordinary workers with extraordinary talents.

Ford will support Halestorm on their US tour in April and will release her latest album entitled Time Capsule on April 15 via SPV/Steamhammer. It’ll be the follow-up to 2012’s Living Like A Runaway.

Lita Ford Time Capsule tracklist