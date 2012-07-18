Lita Ford: Living Like A Runaway

She was in The Runaways, you know. So it’s a good title for an album. Lita Ford has had a decent career on the more melodic side of metal and has, like another former Runaway, Joan Jett, kept the flame of glam and punk flying during that time, which always helps with this sort of thing.

Living Like A Runaway is a quality collection of rockers. The album is apparently conceptual, telling a story from opener Branded to closer A Song To Slit Your Wrists By (written by Nikki Sixx).

Whether the subject of these angry but excellent songs is ex-husband Jim Gillette is for Lita to say, but she’s clearly directing a lifetime’s worth of emotion into the delivery, whether it’s the Columbinesque Hate or the echoing Mother.

All in all it’s a welcome return.