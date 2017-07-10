Listen to Zeal & Ardor’s live BBC session

Zeal & Ardor performed a session for BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show with Daniel P Carter at the Maida Vale studios on Sunday.

Manuel Gagneux performed four tracks: Come On Down, Devil Is Fine, Children’s Summon and Blood In The River over the weekend – and the BBC have now made the studio recordings available to stream. Listen below.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about his Zeal & Ardor project and pushing their sound in a new direction, Gagneux said: “Black metal used to be the most extreme music known to man,. Now it’s almost classical – it’s been around for over 20 years, so it’s only natural to want to evolve it into other extremities.

“I can see a shift in the black metal scene, too, with this whole synth-wave scene going crazy. It’s going with the same theme as 80s synthesiser music!”

Zeal & Ardor’s debut album Devil Is Fine was released earlier this year and they have several live dates planned between now and the end of the year. Find a full list of shows below.

Jul 15: Anyksciai Devilstone, Lithuania

Jul 21: Katowice Metal Hammer Festival, Poland

Aug 10: Avenches Rock Oz’Arenes, Switzerland

Aug 11: Le Locle Rock Altitude, Switzerland

Aug 13: Ieper Ieperfest, Belgium

Aug 17: Winterthur Musikfestwochen, CA

Aug 19: Los Angeles The Hi Hat, CA

Aug 20: Las Vegas Psycho, NV

Aug 22: Chicago Beat Kitchen, IL

Aug 23: Brooklyn Saint Vitus, NY

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 19: Cologne Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Germany

Sep 20: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Sep 21: hamburg Reeperbahn Festival, Germany

Sep 22: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

Sep 28: Vienna Waves, Austria

Oct 28: Munich Manic Street Parade, Germany

Nov 11: Utrecht Le Guess Who Festival, Netherlands

Dec 09: Rennes Trans Musicales, France

