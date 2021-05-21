Listen to Wolfgang Van Halen’s killer alt.rock single Mammoth

Wolfgang Van Halen has released a sixth song from his forthcoming Mammoth WVH album, and it’s a banger.

Pitched somewhere between Smashing Pumpkins and Alter Bridge at their most anthemic, Mammoth follows on the heels of Feel, Distance, You’re To Blame, Don’t Back Down and Think It Over as previews for the full album, which is due for release on June 11 via EX1 Records.

Van Halen plays and sings every note on his solo album, the title of which is a nod to his father Eddie and uncle Alex’s early ’70s power trio, Mammoth.

He recently revealed that the pride that his late father Eddie took in his music has been a source of strength to him in a challenging year.



“My dad was my biggest supporter, next to my mom [actress Valerie Bertinelli],” Wolfgang says. “To this day – and for the rest of my life – the pride my dad had in me is one of the things that drives me most.”

Mammoth WVH tracklisting:

1. Mr. Ed 2.

2. Horribly Right

3. Epiphany

4. Don’t Back Down

5. Resolve

6. You’ll Be The One

7. Mammoth

8. Circles

9. The Big Picture

10. Think It Over

11. You’re To Blame

12. Feel

13. Stone

14. Distance (Bonus Track)