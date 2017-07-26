Listen to Walter Trout & Kenny Wayne Shepherd's Gonna Hurt Like Hell

Walter Trout has released an audio stream for Gonna Hurt Like Hell, taken from his upcoming album We’re All In This Together. The track features contributions on guitar from fellow bluesman Kenny Wayne Shepherd, whose own Lay It On Down album is released in August.

“When I was trying to figure out what to write for Kenny Wayne to record with us, I just figured it all comes back to the blues and let’s both of us go back to our roots,” says Trout. “Musically it’s where we both come from. So this is a straight-ahead shuffle, and I think he and I really complement each other in our playing.

“This cut was really fun to record , and I think it’s smokin’!”

We’re All In This Together features a number of other noted musicians, including Joe Bonamassa, John Mayall, Randy Bachman, Warren Haynes, Robben Ford and Eric Gales.

“Now was the right time for this record,” says Trout. “Battle Scars [his previous album] was such an intense piece of work, written with tears coming down my face. I needed a break from that, to do something fun and light-hearted. This album was joyous for me.”

“I’m 66 years old,” he continues. “But I feel like I’m in the best years of my life right now. I feel better than I have in years physically. I have more energy. I have a whole different appreciation of being alive, of the world, of my family, of my career. I want life to be exciting and celebratory. I want to dig in. I want to grab life by the balls and not let go, y’know…?”

We’re All In This Together is released on September 1. Walter Trout tours The UK in October (dates below).

Pre-order links: Amazon UK | Amazon US

Walter Trout Tour Dates

Tickets are on sale now.