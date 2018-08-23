Listen to Vaureen's atmospheric new single Stare Into The Sun

New York alt-rock trio Vaureen have released a stream of their new single, Stare Into The Sun, exclusively on Louder.

It's the first track to be released from their upcoming album Extraterra, which is set to arrive on October 26 via Rising Pulse Records. Combining fuzzy grunge, gloomy noise and shimmering shoegaze, Stare Into The Sun touches on themes of materialism and mortality.

Vocalist Andrea Horne told Louder of the track: "Capitalism creates a superficial valuation of shiny things, but when we look at loss head on, and grieve and grow, the earthly things lose their meaning entirely.

On the album, Horne adds: “I came to music from an art background and I have a form of synesthesia. For me the album is highly visual.

"The title comes from my personal interest in spaces beyond direct perception, both within and without… like Carl Sagan’s Pale Blue Dot and Charles & Ray Eames’ Powers Of Ten.”

Listen to Stare Into The Sun below.