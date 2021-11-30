Listen to two new songs from Wet Leg’s much-anticipated debut album

Recently described by the BBC as “the band with millions of streams and just two songs”, Wet Leg have announced details of their forthcoming debut album, and shared two new songs set to feature on the 12-track collection.

The Isle Of Wight duo, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, will release their self-titled debut on April 8, 2022 via Domino.

In addition to the pair’s previously-released radio-slaying singles Chaise Longue and Wet Dream, the album is being previewed with the release of two further songs, Too Late Now and Oh No.

Discussing Too Late Now, Teasdale says: “It is about sleepwalking into adulthood. I never imagined that my adult life would look the way it does and I guess this song reflects on some of the pressures and pulls of life.



“Sometimes I get really inside my head and everything can feel very overwhelming. I think this song is about accepting that life can feel a bit shit from time to time. Maybe don’t indulge that thought too much though. Just take some time for yourself. Take a breath. Have a bath. It might make you feel a bit better.”

“I wanted to write fun songs, I didn’t want to indulge sad feelings too much, I wanted to write stuff that's fun to listen to and fun to play,” Teasdale adds, referencing the album. “But then, the sad seeps through, as well. Wet Leg was originally just supposed to be funny. As a woman, there’s so much put on you, in that your only value is how pretty or cool you look. But we want to be goofy and a little bit rude. We want to write songs that people can dance to. And we want to people to have a good time, even if that might not possible all of the time.”

(Image credit: Domino)

The track listing for Wet Leg’s debut album is:

1. Being In Love

2. Chaise Longue

3. Angelica

4. I Don’t Wanna Go Out

5. Wet Dream

6. Convincing

7. Loving You

8. Ur Mum

9. Oh No

10. Piece Of Shit

11. Supermarket

12. Too Late Now