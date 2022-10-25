Listen to Trivium frontman Matt Heafy's cover that song from the Cars movie soundtrack

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has been a busy man of late. The band have just toured North America as special guests of Iron Maiden and are currently on the road until December 18, where they take part in Knotfest Brazil in São Paulo.

Throw in his Twitch streams and the demands of being a father to twins, well, it's a wonder he's got time to do anything else.

During a rare five-minute break, Heafy has managed to record a cover version of Tom Cochrane's single Life is a Highway, from his 1991 album Mad Mad World.

The song was a hit in its own right, but was given a new lease of life when Rascal Flatts recorded the song for the soundtrack to the 2006 movie Cars.

Heafy revealed that his recording was especially for his son, Akira, who we're guessing is a fan of the animated film rather than the 69-year-old singer-songwriter Cochrane.

Check it out below.

Trivium will return to Europe in support of their latest album, In The Court Of The Dragon.

They're joined by Heaven Shall Burn, Obituary and Malevolence for a tour which was originally scheduled to take place in 2022.

Catch them at the following venues:

Jan 07: Dublin Helix, Ireland

Jan 09: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Jan 12: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Jan 14: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Jan 15: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Jan 17: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jan 18: Saarbrücken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Jan 20: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Jan 21: Erfurt Messe, Germany

Jan 22: Prague Forum Karlín, Czech Republic

Jan 23: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Jan 25: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland

Jan 27: Stockholm Fållan, Sweden

Jan 28: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Jan 29: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Jan 31: Brussels AB, Belgium

Feb 01: Paris L'Olympia, France

Feb 03: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Feb 04: Lisbon Sala Tejo, Portugal

Feb 05: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Feb 08: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Feb 10: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Feb 11: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 12: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

Feb 14: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Feb 15: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 17: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 18: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Feb 19: MilanoAlcatraz, Italy

Feb 20: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany