Listen to Trivium frontman Matt Heafy's cover that song from the Cars movie soundtrack

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has been a busy man of late. The band have just toured North America as special guests of Iron Maiden and are currently on the road until December 18, where they take part in Knotfest Brazil in São Paulo.
Throw in his Twitch streams and the demands of being a father to twins, well, it's a wonder he's got time to do anything else.
During a rare five-minute break, Heafy has managed to record a cover version of Tom Cochrane's single Life is a Highway, from his 1991 album Mad Mad World.
The song was a hit in its own right, but was given a new lease of life when Rascal Flatts recorded the song for the soundtrack to the 2006 movie Cars.
Heafy revealed that his recording was especially for his son, Akira, who we're guessing is a fan of the animated film rather than the 69-year-old singer-songwriter Cochrane.
Check it out below.
Trivium will return to Europe in support of their latest album, In The Court Of The Dragon.
They're joined by Heaven Shall Burn, Obituary and Malevolence for a tour which was originally scheduled to take place in 2022.
Catch them at the following venues:
Jan 07: Dublin Helix, Ireland
Jan 09: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK
Jan 12: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Jan 14: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK
Jan 15: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK
Jan 17: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Jan 18: Saarbrücken Saarlandhalle, Germany
Jan 20: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Jan 21: Erfurt Messe, Germany
Jan 22: Prague Forum Karlín, Czech Republic
Jan 23: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Jan 25: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland
Jan 27: Stockholm Fållan, Sweden
Jan 28: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Jan 29: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Jan 31: Brussels AB, Belgium
Feb 01: Paris L'Olympia, France
Feb 03: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Feb 04: Lisbon Sala Tejo, Portugal
Feb 05: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Feb 08: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Feb 10: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
Feb 11: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Feb 12: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany
Feb 14: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Feb 15: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Feb 17: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 18: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Feb 19: MilanoAlcatraz, Italy
Feb 20: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
MKH covering Rascal Flatts covering Tom Cochran from Cars for his son Akira? Yep. Out everywhere now. pic.twitter.com/mFY4m83aZEOctober 21, 2022