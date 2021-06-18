Listen to The Prodigy’s banging update of electro-punk classic Breathe feat. RZA

The Prodigy are back!

In what we sincerely hope is a bold first step towards owning the limelight once more, Essex electro-punk trailblazers The Prodigy have released their first full song since the tragic passing of the inimitable Keith Flint. It’s a searing update of their classic 1996 UK number one single Breathe, featuring hip-hop legend RZA from Wu-Tang Clan on vocals.

“Set the time for the battleground,” RZA spits as the track - billed as a ‘Liam H and Rene Lavice re-amp’ - opens, every bit as dark, tense, claustrophic and menacinhg as the original. “Guided missiles will hunt you down. Drones’ surrounds your homes. Don’t breathe you’re not safe underground…”

Released four months shy of the track’s 25th anniversary, the track features in F9 - The Fast Saga, aka the the ninth episode in the hugely successful Fast & Furious franchise, which is in cinemas now.

Liam Howlett’s group recently revealed that they’re back in the studio.

"New Prodigy studio session beats are rollin,” the band declared in a Twitter post featuring a 15-second clip of a heavy new song along with the hashtags #theprodigy #keepitraw #weliveforthebeats.

Welcome back gents.