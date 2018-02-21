Listen to the new Turnstile album Time & Space

Maryland hardcore punks Turnstile are streaming their new album Time & Space with Metal Hammer!

Time & Space is the follow-up to the band’s 2015 album Nonstop Feeling, and the first to be released on Roadrunner Records.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the evolution of the band between records, vocalist Brendan Yates says “We like to explore our own abilities and not pack ourselves in a box.”

“The band has always incorporated melody and grooves and different rock influences,” he continues.

“We’d never do anything we’re uncomfortable with, everything we do feels very natural. We never do anything just to switch it up and be stupid, it always feels like it’s very true to the energy of the band. This record, in a lot of ways, is the most melodic one we’ve done, but it’s also the slowest and fastest. It’s widened the spectrum of the entire territory the band lives in, it’s broadened it.”

Time & Space is released February 23 via Roadrunner Records and is available to pre-order now.

