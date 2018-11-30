Listen to the Metal Hammer Meets Bill Bailey podcast

In the latest episode of Metal Hammer Meets, Luke sits down with comedian and Metal Hammer Golden God winner Bill Bailey.

The pair meet in Bill's studio space to talk about his relationship with heavy metal, performing at Sonisphere festival, his time on Never Mind The Buzzcocks and much more.

Bill will perform his Larks In Transit show at Wyndham’s Theatre in London between December and January before embarking on a full UK tour in May/June 2019. Full details are on his official website.

