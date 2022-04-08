Listen to the first new music from Klaus Schulze's Deus Arrakis

Former Tangerine Dream icon Klaus Schulze has shared a taste of his upcoming studio album, Deus Arrakis – out via SPV on June 10. Osiris - Pt#1 is an extract from one of three brand-new tracks that make up the album and you can stream it below.

The electronic musician, composer and producer recently teamed up with Hans Zimmer on the Oscar-winning soundtrack to the 2021 remake of Dune, and reveals that the new recordings were influenced by that collaboration.

"I needed more of that Spice," he admits. "From there I felt completely unleashed and just played and played… at the end of that second private Dune journey I realised: Deus Arrakis became another salute to Frank Herbert and to that great gift of life in general.“

The 74-year-old helped shape the 'Berlin School' of electronic music in the 70s, creating sounds with early Tangerine Dream and forming Ash Ra Tempel, as well as collaborating with Arthur Brown and Dead Can Dance's Lisa Gerrard. He's since released more than 50 solo albums, including the soundtrack to the original Dune movie in 1979.



Deus Arrakis tracklisting

1. Osiris

2. Seth

3. Der Hauch des Lebens



Deus Arrakis will be available as a gatefold triple LP edition with etching and printed inner sleeves as well as Digipak CD. Pre-order it here: https://klausschulze.lnk.to/deusarrakis