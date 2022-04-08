Listen to the first new music from Klaus Schulze's Deus Arrakis

By ( ) published

Dune composer and former Tangerine Dream drummer Klaus Schulze shares Osiris - Pt#1

black and white portrait of Klaus Schulze
(Image credit: Press)

Former Tangerine Dream icon Klaus Schulze has shared a taste of his upcoming studio album, Deus Arrakis – out via SPV on June 10. Osiris - Pt#1 is an extract from one of three brand-new tracks that make up the album and you can stream it below.

The electronic musician, composer and producer recently teamed up with Hans Zimmer on the Oscar-winning soundtrack to the 2021 remake of Dune, and reveals that the new recordings were influenced by that collaboration. 

"I needed more of that Spice," he admits. "From there I felt completely unleashed and just played and played… at the end of that second private Dune journey I realised: Deus Arrakis became another salute to Frank Herbert and to that great gift of life in general.“ 

The 74-year-old helped shape the 'Berlin School' of electronic music in the 70s, creating sounds with early Tangerine Dream and forming Ash Ra Tempel, as well as collaborating with Arthur Brown and Dead Can Dance's Lisa Gerrard. He's since released more than 50 solo albums, including the soundtrack to the original Dune movie in 1979.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine (opens in new tab).

Deus Arrakis tracklisting

1. Osiris
2. Seth
3. Der Hauch des Lebens

Deus Arrakis will be available as a gatefold triple LP edition with etching and printed inner sleeves as well as Digipak CD. Pre-order it here: https://klausschulze.lnk.to/deusarrakis

Klaus Schulze packshot for Deus Arrakis

(Image credit: Press)
Natasha Scharf
Natasha Scharf

Contributing to Prog since the very first issue, writer and broadcaster Natasha Scharf was the magazine’s News Editor before she took up her current role of Deputy Editor, and has interviewed some of the best-known acts in the progressive music world from ELP, Yes and Marillion to Nightwish, Dream Theater and TesseracT. Starting young, she set up her first music fanzine in the late 80s and became a regular contributor to local newspapers and magazines over the next decade. The 00s would see her running the dark music magazine, Meltdown, as well as contributing to Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Terrorizer and Artrocker. Author of music subculture books The Art Of Gothic and Worldwide Gothic, she’s since written album sleeve notes for Cherry Red, and also co-wrote Tarja Turunen’s memoirs, Singing In My Blood. Beyond the written word, Natasha has spent several decades as a club DJ, spinning tunes at aftershow parties for Metallica, Motörhead and Nine Inch Nails. She’s currently the only member of the Prog team to have appeared on the magazine’s cover.