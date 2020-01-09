Listen to Stone Sour’s early demo of Blue Study

Stone Sour have released a demo of their track Blue Study.

The song appeared on the band’s self-titled debut album in 2002, with guitarist Josh Rand explaining: “Blue Study was one of four songs written in 1997 but not recorded until 2000 during a break in the Slipknot schedule.

“Three of those four songs made it on to the self-titled album and Come Whatever May.”

Check out a stream of the demo below.

Last month, Stone Sour launched their new album Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno through Cooking Vinyl.

The performance was recorded at Stone Sour’s show in the city on October 5, 2018, with Rand later admitting the band had no idea the performance was being recorded – telling the Metal Sucks podcast: “The initial plan was for us to record on the Russian tour.

“The equipment came in a couple of days early and our tour manager/front of house guy ended up hooking it up just to test run it at the Reno show. He didn't tell any of us and he recorded the show.

“The next day he says, 'Hey, guys. I recorded last night's show. Check it out.' We listened to it and we were all pretty stoked with the performance.”

Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno was released on CD, limited edition heavyweight vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms.