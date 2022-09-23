Listen to Stevie Nicks' cover of '60s protest anthem For What It’s Worth

Stevie Nicks has released a cover of Buffalo Springfield's protest anthem For What It's Worth.

The Fleetwood Mac singer first debuted her take on the song - which was written by Stephen Stills in 1966 - while on the road this summer across the US. It serves as her first new material since 2020's Show Me The Way.

According to Rolling Stone, Nicks recorded the song earlier in 2022 in Los Angeles alongside producer Greg Kurstin (Foo Fighters, Beck), longtime guitarist Waddy Wachtel, and backing vocalist Sharon Celani.

The vocalist teased the new track with a handwritten note shared onto her social media on September 21.

“I am so excited to release my new song this Friday" she wrote. "It’s called For What It’s Worth and it was written by Stephen Stills in 1966. It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now."

Explaining her decision to cover the song, she adds: “I always wanted to interpret it through the eyes of a woman – and it seems like today, in the times we live in, it has a lot to say… I can’t wait for you to hear it."

Listen to the new single below:

Friday! #ForWhatItsWorth pic.twitter.com/SXuTGeW0QYSeptember 21, 2022 See more

Back in July, Nicks added a number of new dates to her US trek this autumn.

Kicking off earlier this month on September 13 in Clarkson, Michigan, the Fleetwood Mac star will soon be moving on to Bridgeport Sound on Sound Festival and Dana Point Ohana Festival, before making appearances in Los Angeles, Phoenix and more.

Sept 24: Bridgeport Sound on Sound Festival, CT

Sept 30: Dana Point Ohana Festival, CA

Oct 03: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Oct 06: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Oct 09: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 12: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 16: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Oct 19: Charleston CreditOne Stadium, SC

Oct 22: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 25: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Oct 28: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL